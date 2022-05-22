Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFIX opened at $8.30 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.04 million, a PE ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

