Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 76.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,422 shares of company stock worth $9,912,757 in the last 90 days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

