Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,254 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

