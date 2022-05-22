Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 32,401 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AeroVironment worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AeroVironment by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVAV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $84.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,817.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $76.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.