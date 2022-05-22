Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after acquiring an additional 364,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,899,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 903,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,659,000 after buying an additional 56,005 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on RS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock worth $24,280,557. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $178.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.41. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

