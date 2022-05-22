Citigroup Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 869.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 372.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.25.

NYSE:JLL opened at $186.59 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.71 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

