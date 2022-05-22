Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 10,635 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $2,811,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Renasant during the third quarter worth $596,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 60.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.95 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

RNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

