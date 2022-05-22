Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 886,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,985,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 814,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,763,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $148.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $106,502.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,234 shares in the company, valued at $919,577.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $260,198.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,670.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

