Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,469 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 112.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 203.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $157.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $152.90 and a one year high of $250.52.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

