Citigroup Inc. Has $7.49 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BeiGene by 205.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 77,060 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

In other news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock opened at $137.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.64. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $120.00 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

