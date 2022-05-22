Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

