Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $963,000 in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $623.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of -0.58.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

