Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,736 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Foot Locker by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,636 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

