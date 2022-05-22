Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $119.47.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

