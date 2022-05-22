Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 963,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 585,765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 68.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,923 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $3.50 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

