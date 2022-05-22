Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 243,612 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,612 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,748,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 98,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,123,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,078,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 65,346 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 177.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,624,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,344 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

