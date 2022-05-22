Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 992 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 145,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,735,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

