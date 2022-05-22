Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Hibbett worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 58.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $577.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.