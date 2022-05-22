Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:SIG opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.37. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.71.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

