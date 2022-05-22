Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MarineMax by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MarineMax by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZO stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $874.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $610.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

