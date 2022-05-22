Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $72,809,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $313.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.