Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

