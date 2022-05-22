Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,483 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 225,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 125,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 780,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

