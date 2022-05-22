Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Caleres worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caleres by 28.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $890.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a return on equity of 61.12% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 7.89%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 621,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

