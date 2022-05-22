Citigroup Inc. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tuya worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 14.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

TUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tuya in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.70. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 58.07%. Analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

