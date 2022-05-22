Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 34,721 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,463,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,965,000 after buying an additional 34,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 6,297.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

