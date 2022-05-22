Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $8,295,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 10.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.64 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.72.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

