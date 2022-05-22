Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,733 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Landstar System worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.12 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

