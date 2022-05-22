Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,163 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Zumiez worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,269 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,617 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

