Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,315 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mimecast worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17 and a beta of 1.35. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $85.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

