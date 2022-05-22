Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $993,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,681. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

