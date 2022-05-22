Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,917 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $158,009,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,650,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after buying an additional 1,377,878 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,100,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,706,000 after buying an additional 931,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,611,000 after buying an additional 644,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

NYSE LW opened at $63.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $85.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.