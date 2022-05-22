David P. Southwell Acquires 25,000 Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) CEO David P. Southwell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at $615,932.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $3.05 on Friday. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Several research firms have commented on TCRX. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TScan Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, DC Funds LP purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

