Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,198 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.
About Zillow Group (Get Rating)
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zillow Group (ZG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.