Jeremy Wacksman Sells 2,198 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $40.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,020,000 after acquiring an additional 728,852 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 345,126 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after acquiring an additional 305,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 233,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

