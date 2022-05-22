Robert L. Denton Sells 3,416 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,831,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,738,000 after acquiring an additional 649,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,980,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,555,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

