Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $925.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
About Funko (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.