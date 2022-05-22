Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 4,720 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,180 shares in the company, valued at $24,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $925.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Funko by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

