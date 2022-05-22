Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Acquires $94,644.48 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $94,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,703,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,331.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $558,730.60.

RVP stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.