Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 6,344 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,395.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,643,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,078,249.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 6,480 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,273.60.

On Friday, May 13th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,895 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $163,642.90.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,941 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $117,844.44.

On Monday, May 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 7,059 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,920.22.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 61,785 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.55.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $116,615.42.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

