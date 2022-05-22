Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases $94,832.46 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo purchased 30,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $94,832.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,005,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,677,377.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXDO opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Crexendo’s payout ratio is presently -14.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

