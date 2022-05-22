Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Acquires 1,800 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.