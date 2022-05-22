Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Down 10.4%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.03. 227,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,164,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 39.61% and a return on equity of 87.20%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Canaan in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Canaan by 130.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canaan by 990.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

