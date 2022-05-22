Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Acquires $99,866.14 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Lutes bought 41,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $99,866.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ELVT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.
About Elevate Credit (Get Rating)
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elevate Credit (ELVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.