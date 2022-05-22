Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Acquires $99,866.14 in Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) insider Christopher Lutes bought 41,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $99,866.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 594,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,495.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELVT stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.27). Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Elevate Credit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit (Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

