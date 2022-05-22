Target (NYSE:TGT) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $261.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.96.

Shares of TGT opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 1 year low of $150.89 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.75.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

