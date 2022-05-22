Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Perrigo worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $38.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

Perrigo Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

