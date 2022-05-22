Citigroup Inc. Sells 289,231 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $8.57 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $596.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

