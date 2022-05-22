SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Shares of SE stock opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56. SEA has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in SEA by 83.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 183 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

