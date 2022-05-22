Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meta Platforms from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.28.

Shares of FB stock opened at $193.54 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

