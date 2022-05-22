Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARW. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,368 shares of company stock worth $14,632,508. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

