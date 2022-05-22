Zachary E. Savas Acquires 10,000 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) Director Zachary E. Savas bought 10,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,766.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

