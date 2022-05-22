Insider Selling: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Sells $126,800.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE ARI opened at $11.94 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 66.05 and a current ratio of 66.05.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

